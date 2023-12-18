Skip to Content
Local non-profit adapts toys for individuals with disabilities

KYMA
By
today at 9:31 AM
Published 10:37 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One non-profit organization, Inspire HI Project is adapting a range of toys for individuals who have disabilities.

The organization started in 2020 and they started adapting toys in 2021.

The board members are Rebecca Gettings, Renee Sheldahl, and Alexis Liggett who came together to create this organization.

Last year, they were able to adapt 48 toys; as of right now, they have adapted 81, which all have a home to go to.

All toys are free to cost to the families who receive them and all this is possible by generous donations that they have been able to receive.

If you want to learn more or donate, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

