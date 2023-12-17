Foothills resident building mobile dental office for underserved kids in Guatemala

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Don Brown is converting a school bus into a mobile dental studio that will be used to help kids in Poptun, Guatemala who don't have access to dental care.

The project is in partnership with a Washington state based non-profit called Water For Life that provides safe water to remote villages in Guatemala.

Brown, a Solar and RV service technician, is installing batteries, an inverter system and solar panels so that the bus won't have to rely on fuel and generators while in Guatemala.

The interior of the bus will also be outfitted with dental equipment including a patient chair, x-ray machine and other necessary dental tools.

Brown has setup a GoFundMe where donations to the project are welcome.