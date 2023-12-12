Calexico PD arrest one of the carjacking suspects

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police officers arrested a carjacking suspect on Monday, where they discovered drugs in his possession.

In a press release, officers were responding to an armed carjacking incident within the city. Upon arrival, officers talked to the victim, who said his shoes, cellphone, and car stolen by two men; one of them had a firearm in their possession.

During the investigation, officers determined that the stolen car crossed into Mexico, and while they had limited information on the car and suspects, the Calexico Police Department (CPD) says they launched a thorough investigation.

Fortunately, they identified one of the suspects as 38-year-old Agustin Ontiveros Jr., who CPD says is a member of the Logan Heights gang.

CPD says they located Ontiveros at 9:14 that day, and following a police chase, officers arrested Ontiveros and discovered that he had three ounces of cocaine, 9.5 grams of fentanyl and a dagger in his possession.

Following the arrest, officers booked Ontiveros into the Imperial County Jail, with charges that include carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, and multiple narcotic-related offences.

According to CPD, Ontiveros's bail is set at $60,000, and the investigation remains ongoing.