Imperial Valley leaders attend 14th Annual Southern California Economic Summit

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders across the Imperial Valley attended the 14th Annual Southern California Economic Summit (SCAG) last week.

The summit took place at the Sheraton Grand in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7 as the summit brings together leading voices across the state to discuss the long-term health of the state's ecomomy.

In addition, the summit also explores major economic factors that "informs Connect SoCal 2024, SCAG’s draft Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy," according to SCAG.

Courtesy: Gil Rebollar

"One exciting thing is the highlighting of Imperial County, I think, in the past perhaps just our agriculture industry. Now, as we are seeing, there is a lot of buzz throughout state and the world on Lithium Valley," said Gil Rebollar, member for the Brawley City Council.

The summit started at 8:00am and ended at 2:00pm. To learn more about the summit, click here.