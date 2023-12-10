Skip to Content
Local News

Imperial Valley leaders attend 14th Annual Southern California Economic Summit

Gil Rebollar
By ,
today at 5:36 PM
Published 5:51 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - Leaders across the Imperial Valley attended the 14th Annual Southern California Economic Summit (SCAG) last week.

The summit took place at the Sheraton Grand in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7 as the summit brings together leading voices across the state to discuss the long-term health of the state's ecomomy.

In addition, the summit also explores major economic factors that "informs Connect SoCal 2024, SCAG’s draft Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy," according to SCAG.

Courtesy: Gil Rebollar

"One exciting thing is the highlighting of Imperial County, I think, in the past perhaps just our agriculture industry. Now, as we are seeing, there is a lot of buzz throughout state and the world on Lithium Valley," said Gil Rebollar, member for the Brawley City Council.

The summit started at 8:00am and ended at 2:00pm. To learn more about the summit, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content