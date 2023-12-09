Chicanos Por La Causa hosts Angeles del Barrio

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) hosted the Angeles del Barrio Saturday morning.

The event, which started at 10:00am at Food City, is to help thousands of families across Arizona celebrate the holidays by giving away free toys, stockings, music and food.

Courtesy: Chicanos Por La Causa

However, the toys and stockings were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to CPLC.

The Interim President and CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa, Alicia Nunez, says this event means so much for the Yuma community:

"I think it's important for not only the City of Yuma, but it's also important for families; young children that perhaps may not be getting a Christmas toy during the season. It helps families...This might be a little something that we're able to give back during these stressful times, and alieviating that stress from parents who maybe struggling to find or get a toy for their child during these holiday seasons."

Courtesy: Chicanos Por La Causa

In addition, those who attended the event got their picture with Santa, and the event lasted until 2:00pm.