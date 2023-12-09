Chicanos Por La Causa hosts Angeles del Barrio
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) hosted the Angeles del Barrio Saturday morning.
The event, which started at 10:00am at Food City, is to help thousands of families across Arizona celebrate the holidays by giving away free toys, stockings, music and food.
However, the toys and stockings were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to CPLC.
The Interim President and CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa, Alicia Nunez, says this event means so much for the Yuma community:
"I think it's important for not only the City of Yuma, but it's also important for families; young children that perhaps may not be getting a Christmas toy during the season. It helps families...This might be a little something that we're able to give back during these stressful times, and alieviating that stress from parents who maybe struggling to find or get a toy for their child during these holiday seasons."
In addition, those who attended the event got their picture with Santa, and the event lasted until 2:00pm.