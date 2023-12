YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Louis and Robin Lakenes turned their boredom from the pandemic shutdown into a Christmas Village taken out of the 1800s, Western style.

The village is in the area of South Linda Ave and East County 12 1/2 Street.

It will be available to the public whenever the gates are open.

The village will be open until the beginning of January.

