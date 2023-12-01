Skip to Content
Local News

65th annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry continues family tradition

By
December 1, 2023 9:35 PM
Published 9:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 65th annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry event kicked off Friday evening.

An event that started back in 1958 when the Yuma Rotary Club held an international buffet competition that the Kammann family won for three years.

Since then the Rotary Club decided to sell tickets to the public for the community to enjoy the famous family sausage recipe.  

The event continued growing over the years. 

“It got too big. It moved to a restaurant. It was at a restaurant for a little while and then after that it moved to the fairgrounds and at the fairgrounds I remember as a kid that's where I was cooking sausage when I was literally 4, 5 years old. And so from there the event too big for that and now we're at the Civic Convention Center for probably 25 years and that way we can handle 3,000 people that we’ll be serving tonight," stated Jeff Kammann.

 The Kammann family hopes to continue this family tradition for generations to come. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content