65th annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry continues family tradition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 65th annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry event kicked off Friday evening.

An event that started back in 1958 when the Yuma Rotary Club held an international buffet competition that the Kammann family won for three years.

Since then the Rotary Club decided to sell tickets to the public for the community to enjoy the famous family sausage recipe.

The event continued growing over the years.

“It got too big. It moved to a restaurant. It was at a restaurant for a little while and then after that it moved to the fairgrounds and at the fairgrounds I remember as a kid that's where I was cooking sausage when I was literally 4, 5 years old. And so from there the event too big for that and now we're at the Civic Convention Center for probably 25 years and that way we can handle 3,000 people that we’ll be serving tonight," stated Jeff Kammann.

The Kammann family hopes to continue this family tradition for generations to come.