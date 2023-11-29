Yuma police accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you've ever thought about a career in law enforcement, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) is offering a behind-the-scenes look.

YPD is looking for new members to be a part of its Citizens Academy.

It's a chance to learn what it takes to be part of law enforcement by experiencing firsthand how the department works, from behind the desk to a crime scene.

"This is your chance to come in and see everything we do. You'll get classes from detectives from our traffic unit about the law about how the court works about everything, DUIs, drive our cars, see our K9s," said Sgt. Lori Franklin, YPD Public Information Officer.

The deadline to register is December 15.

To learn how to apply, click HERE.