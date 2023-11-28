Skip to Content
Local News

March and Ash to host holiday food drive in December

March and Ash
By
today at 11:48 AM
Published 12:08 PM

Food drive aimed to help out local communities in Southern California who face food insecurity

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - March and Ash announced it will partner with Imperial Valley Food Bank to collect non-perishable items for its holiday food drive from December 1-17.

Donations are accepted in-store only at the March and Ash Imperial Valley Dispensary located at 2433 Marshall Ave #3, Imperial, CA 92251.

March and Ash said people can donate by letting the receptionist know they have food items for the drive.

Those who donate more than five items will receive a 15% discount on an in-store purchase that day, said March and Ash.

March and Ash said pop top, or easy open cans are strongly preferred and provided a list of items needed the most.

Here is a list of items you can donate to the drive:

  • canned meats
  • canned fish
  • canned vegetables
  • canned fruits
  • canned soups & stews
  • peanut butter
  • cereal and oatmeal
  • supplemental shakes like Ensure
  • infant formula

March and Ash said glass containers, homemade food, opened food, or expired items will not be accepted, and food must be in sealed packaging.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content