March and Ash to host holiday food drive in December

Food drive aimed to help out local communities in Southern California who face food insecurity

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - March and Ash announced it will partner with Imperial Valley Food Bank to collect non-perishable items for its holiday food drive from December 1-17.

Donations are accepted in-store only at the March and Ash Imperial Valley Dispensary located at 2433 Marshall Ave #3, Imperial, CA 92251.

March and Ash said people can donate by letting the receptionist know they have food items for the drive.

Those who donate more than five items will receive a 15% discount on an in-store purchase that day, said March and Ash.

March and Ash said pop top, or easy open cans are strongly preferred and provided a list of items needed the most.

Here is a list of items you can donate to the drive:

canned meats

canned fish

canned vegetables

canned fruits

canned soups & stews

peanut butter

cereal and oatmeal

supplemental shakes like Ensure

infant formula

March and Ash said glass containers, homemade food, opened food, or expired items will not be accepted, and food must be in sealed packaging.