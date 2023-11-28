March and Ash to host holiday food drive in December
Food drive aimed to help out local communities in Southern California who face food insecurity
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - March and Ash announced it will partner with Imperial Valley Food Bank to collect non-perishable items for its holiday food drive from December 1-17.
Donations are accepted in-store only at the March and Ash Imperial Valley Dispensary located at 2433 Marshall Ave #3, Imperial, CA 92251.
March and Ash said people can donate by letting the receptionist know they have food items for the drive.
Those who donate more than five items will receive a 15% discount on an in-store purchase that day, said March and Ash.
March and Ash said pop top, or easy open cans are strongly preferred and provided a list of items needed the most.
Here is a list of items you can donate to the drive:
- canned meats
- canned fish
- canned vegetables
- canned fruits
- canned soups & stews
- peanut butter
- cereal and oatmeal
- supplemental shakes like Ensure
- infant formula
March and Ash said glass containers, homemade food, opened food, or expired items will not be accepted, and food must be in sealed packaging.