City of Calexico prepares for holiday festivities and reopens Rockwood Avenue

today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:44 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After a year of having closed Rockwood Avenue in Calexico, it is now open and completely busy prior to the city's Christmas festivities.

Rockwood Avenue on First and Second Street in Calexico is one of the main streets at the entrance to Calexico.

Calexico's city council decided to reopen the road on Sunday morning after the contract for the pavement mural that was painted a year ago concluded.

Likewise, the city approved holding the traditional Christmas parade after four years since it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the merchants of Downtown Calexico, this has been good news to reactivate the economy in that area.

