District One Human Resources Director receives Administrator of the Year Award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One has announced that Luciano Munoz has won the Human Resources (HR) Administrator of the Year by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA).

According to District One, the award is issued to one HR Administrator throughout the state of Arizona annually, and is given to the recipient who has made "a positive and productive impact on his/her school district, has had a significant impact on public education, and one who shares best practices and innovative ideas with others in the HR field."

District One also says Munoz's win came as a surprise when he attended the annual ASPAA Banquet, which occurred on November 16 in Tucson, after he was nominated by District One Superintendent James Sheldahl and Associate Superintendent Suzanne Alka.

"His commitment to excellence and to the highest ethical standards, make him an ambassador for best practices in public education. He elevates public education by attracting, developing and retaining the highest quality educators possible." James Sheldahl, Superintendent for District One

