Chicanos Por La Causa to host holiday celebration

today at 1:52 PM
Published 2:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An early Christmas celebration in Yuma.

Local non-profit organization Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is hosting the "Angeles Del Barrio" event, which translates to "Angels of the Neighborhood."

The event takes place on Saturday, December 9 at the Food City market on 16th Street and Avenue B.

 

Kids would also have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus and get a free toy.

"It helps spread the holiday cheer to everyone, everyone deserves to celebrate and feel welcomed and also it's a time to gather," said Marcia Flores, CPLC Early Childhood Development Vice President.

Abraham Retana

abraham.retana@kecytv.com

