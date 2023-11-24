Skip to Content
Stuff the Bus giving back to local foster kids

Abraham Retana
By
today at 11:56 AM
Published 2:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) is hosting a toy drive for local foster kids.

YCAT will have its "Stuff the Bus" event at Walmart on Pacific Avenue on Monday, November 27 from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The goal is to collect more than 150 toys for children of all ages.

"A lot of times when you talk about foster children teenagers, they don't get placed as quickly and we're trying to get at least 177 children bring enough for them," said David Garcia, YCAT Insurance Officer.

You can bring your toys to the bus that will be parked at Walmart on Pacific Avenue this coming Monday from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

