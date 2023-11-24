Skip to Content
Local News

Small Business Saturday kicks off tomorrow

KYMA
By
today at 11:21 AM
Published 10:10 AM

Small Business Saturday is on November 25

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday when people are encouraged to shop and dine at local small businesses in your area.

We talked to Crystal Mendoza, Director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Arizona Western College where she shared with us the impact small businesses have in our community.

SBDC, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, and Better Business Bureau have collaborated in "Do Something Big Shop Small This Season."

This encourages people to shop small and also have the chance to win a $50 Yuma County Gift Card.

You can click here to see the full list of small businesses in Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content