Small Business Saturday kicks off tomorrow

Small Business Saturday is on November 25

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday when people are encouraged to shop and dine at local small businesses in your area.

We talked to Crystal Mendoza, Director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Arizona Western College where she shared with us the impact small businesses have in our community.

SBDC, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, and Better Business Bureau have collaborated in "Do Something Big Shop Small This Season."

This encourages people to shop small and also have the chance to win a $50 Yuma County Gift Card.

You can click here to see the full list of small businesses in Yuma.