Lighting up the holidays in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis, Arizona will light up the holidays this coming Tuesday, November 28.

Its Parks and Recreation Department will host a Christmas tree lighting event.

There will be food, entertainment, and fun for the entire family.

It will start at 6 p.m. and it's free.

"Giving the opportunity to the community to get involved also in our city events and it's something good for our little kids and start that tradition with your own family," said Lisette Varela, San Luis Parks and Recreation Director.

Besides lighting the Christmas tree, you could also see a special appearance by Santa Claus.