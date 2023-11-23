Spreading the love of Thanksgiving in Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley's Feed the Need, Dr. Vo and team spread the love of Thanksgiving to the less fortunate.

Their goal is to give out free meals in Imperial County for the less fortunate.

It is the second year that the non-profit Feed the Need includes cities like Niland, Calipatria, Salton City, Westmorland, and Calexico for a meal.

The founder and CEO of Feed the Need is thankful she is able to give on a special day like today.

"It’s important for people to be willing to help others... but of course what better time to get started than Thanksgiving," said Rosalind Servin.