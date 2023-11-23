Skip to Content
Local News

Spreading the love of Thanksgiving in Brawley

KYMA
By
Published 1:32 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley's Feed the Need, Dr. Vo and team spread the love of Thanksgiving to the less fortunate.

Their goal is to give out free meals in Imperial County for the less fortunate.

It is the second year that the non-profit Feed the Need includes cities like Niland, Calipatria, Salton City, Westmorland, and Calexico for a meal.

The founder and CEO of Feed the Need is thankful she is able to give on a special day like today.

"It’s important for people to be willing to help others... but of course what better time to get started than Thanksgiving," said Rosalind Servin.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content