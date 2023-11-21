American Legion Post 56 raising funds for Veteran wreaths on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion Family Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 will be having a fundraiser takeover to raise money to place Veteran Wreaths on the graves of Veterans.

The fundraiser will be happening on Wednesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 56 located at 1490 W. 3rd St.

Funds will place Veteran wreaths on the graves of Veterans at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery on December 16 where there will be a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. following the wreath placement.

The American Legion Post 56 said wreaths are $17 each.

Its restaurant will be serving spaghetti with meat sauce and there will be a salad bar, garlic bread, and dessert.

At the takeover, there will be a 50/50 drawing, and raffle tickets will be for sale.

There will also be an artwork raffle and the drawing will be held on Nov. 22, 2023, and there is no need to be present to win.

The American Legion Post 56 said it will donate 50% of net restaurant proceeds to Wreaths Across America.

The flyer below has more information about the event.