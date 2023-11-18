National Adoption Day event held in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA of Yuma County, hosted a National Adoption Day event Saturday morning.

Juvenile Court Judges finalized adoptions for 12 families and a total of 20 children at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center.

Veronica Davis, a coordinator for CASA, said that each child received a certificate of adoption and other gifts.

“Today is probably the most exciting day of the year for children and families who have been going through the foster care system. Sometimes they're in the system for two-plus years before they reach permanency, “ said Davis.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at 12 p.m.