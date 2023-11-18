Skip to Content
Local News

National Adoption Day event held in Yuma

KYMA
By
today at 12:29 PM
Published 12:57 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA of Yuma County, hosted a National Adoption Day event Saturday morning. 

Juvenile Court Judges finalized adoptions for 12 families and a total of 20 children at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center.

Veronica Davis, a coordinator for CASA, said that each child received a certificate of adoption and other gifts. 

“Today is probably the most exciting day of the year for children and families who have been going through the foster care system. Sometimes they're in the system for two-plus years before they reach permanency, “ said Davis.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at 12 p.m. 

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content