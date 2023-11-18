Skip to Content
Local News

Local Motorcycle club holds fundraiser for Veterans

KYMA
By
November 18, 2023 1:15 PM
Published 1:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local chapter of the Rough Riders Motorcycle Club held its 30th annual Veterans Day Run on Saturday. 

The event started at Bobby’s Territorial Harley Davidson where participants register before riding around Yuma making various stops along a specified route. 

Once the route was completed, participants enjoyed a dinner and raffle prizes up to $1,000.

Thomas Hall, President of the Rough Riders Motorcycle Club Prison Chapter, says the goal is to raise money and awareness for Yuma veterans.

“This is our fundraiser that we use to raise the funds. At Christmas time, we go into several elderly homes here in Yuma and find out what our veterans need for Christmas. Then we go out and buy what they need, “ said Hall.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content