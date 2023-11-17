Dubois McGee Park celebrates completion of park improvements

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dubois McGee Park has now completed phase three of its improvements with new field lighting and a multi-purpose sports court.

The court has a new and improved basketball/pickleball court.

The City of El Centro will now be the first to have a pickleball court.

Imperial Valley also has a pickleball squad that was formed by local residents in the Valley.

The Ambassador of the Imperial Valley Pickleball squad shared how excited they are to finally have court in the Valley.

“We’ve been waiting on this one since we first started with Blanca Antonia, our other Ambassador of the Valley, also committed herself to help out to put this project forward and finally it’s done and we’ve been waiting for this moment,” stated Frank Marquez, Ambassador of the Imperial Valley Pickleball Squad.

The final project was put together through the funds of Measure P.