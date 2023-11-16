Sure Helpline hosts second annual Homeless Thanksgiving Breakfast

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Homeless Thanksgiving Breakfast took place outside of the Sure Helpline parking lot.

Breakfast was served and was provided by the Salvation Army and Nana’s Kitchen.

Informational booths were also displayed at the event such as Imperial County’s Behavioral Health Services, Innercare, Imperial County Public Health Department, and FEILD.

The Imperial County Public Health Department also helped provide Flu vaccines.

“Last year was a hit, this year as well, normally we, the first time we had 50 to 60 individuals come in and enjoy their breakfast and were very thankful they were giving little goodie bags for them clothes gloves, and personal hygiene so it was a success,” stated Lead Advocate Jessica Mendoza with the Sure Helpline Center.

Clothes were also displayed for the homeless to take home with them.

The Sure Helpline hopes to continue serving the community by providing services and help to those who need it most and to continue this event event for the years to come.