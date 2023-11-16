Salton Sea Authority hosts anniversary event

THERMAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salton Sea Authority said it is commemorating the 30th anniversary of its mission to preserve and restore the Salton Sea.

Their mission is to also address impacts to the region from its historical use.

An anniversary event was held on Thursday in Thermal, California, and will have its regularly scheduled meeting of the Authority.

The Salton Sea Authority said the event is aimed to inspire continued collaboration and to raise awareness of the Salton Sea's importance.

The event will serve as a platform to increase stakeholder and community engagement and participation.

According to the Salton Sea Authority, they say they are committed to providing local leadership for initiatives to ensure the sustainability and flourishing of the Salton Sea.