Special Olympics hosts ‘Breakfast with Champions’ fundraiser event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 7th Annual Breakfast with Champions event was held Wednesday morning.

The event hopes to raise funds to transform an athlete’s life along with celebrating the Yuma Special Olympics athletes.

The funds would be used for equipment, attire, and health supplies, and 95% of the money donated at this event will be going to the local Special Olympics chapter.

Last year they were able to raise about $30,000 and this year, they are hoping to raise about $60-65,000.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information tonight.