YPD to hold 2024 Citizens Police Academy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is holding the 2024 Citizens Police Academy is currently accepting applications.

In a press release, the 12 week long program is designed to educate Yuma citizens about the daily operations of YPD and will give applicants "an opportunity to see how the police department works and get some 'hands on' instruction on topics relating to police work."

YPD says the following classes participants will take include:

Driving courses.

Firearm training.

Decision Making Scenario.

K9 Demonstration.

Crime Scene Processing.

Narcotics.

Gangs.

Animal Control.

Driving Under The Influence.

Traffic Laws.

YPD also says the participants will tour the department and complete a ride along with an officer.

There will be two separate academies, one on Tuesday nights and one on Wednesday nights, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, and according to YPD, "with some nights running until 10:00pm." The first academy will start on Tuesday January 9, 2024 and the second academy will start on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Graduation for the Tuesday classes will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and graduation for the Wednesday classes will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

To learn more about the program, and how to apply, read the press release below.