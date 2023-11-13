Burton Family Foundation donates $565K to AWC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Burton Family Foundation has donated $565,000 to Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation.

In a press release, the donation will benefit first generation and early college programs at AWC.

"We are grateful to the Burton family for recognizing AWC’s longstanding commitment to first generation college students. The work our faculty and staff are doing in the vibrant border communities we serve is firmly focused on removing barriers to education, on helping students reach their dreams, and eliminating poverty, one student at a time." Lorraine Stofft, AWC Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director for the AWC Foundation

AWC also says the donation will provide additional funding for the following four initiatives:

College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP).

I'm Going to College (IG2C).

IME (Institute of Mexicans Abroad) Becas (Scholarships).

South Yuma County Math and English Project.

