Yuma man dies in single vehicle motorcycle crash

UPDATE (8:18 PM): The Yuma Police Department (YPD) released a press release with details about the motorcycle crash.

According to YPD, officers responded to the area of S. Redondo Center Drive after receiving a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash.

YPD says a 33-year-old Yuma man was riding his 2023 Honda motorcycle heading northbound on Redondo Center Drive when he hit a curb and lost control of his motorcycle. The man was thrown off his motorcycle and died on impact.

YPD also says that speed and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation in ongoing.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to YPD, the crash occurred in the area of S. Redondo Center Drive at approximately 3:00pm Sunday.

As a result of the crash, YPD responded to the area and closed off S. Redondo Center.

There is no further information about the crash at this time, KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.