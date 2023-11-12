Skip to Content
Masked suspects burglarize tattoo shop in Downtown Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are investigating a burglary at Black Onyx Empire Tattoo on Main Street in Downtown Yuma where masked men stole several items.

The burglary happened sometime between 9:55pm on Sunday October 22 and 9:05am on Monday October 23, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Security camera obtained by News 11 shows three masked men inside the store stealing items from around the shop.

Samuel Castellanos, the owner of the tattoo shop, says that iPads, tattoo equipment, cameras, computers, jewelry, and cash were all stolen that night.

He estimates that the total loss amounts to nearly $50,000.

The Yuma Police Department says that one of the subjects is described as a 5’7 Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. 

The tattoo shop started a GoFundMe, where they’re asking for donations so that the apprentices can buy new supplies.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

