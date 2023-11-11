Day two of 33rd Annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Fest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saturday marked day two of the 33rd Annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival.

The event, hosted by Caballeros de Yuma, started at 6:00am in West Wetlands Park, where there was music, a flag ceremony, and a balloon launch.

Over at Desert Sun Stadium, the fun continued at 3:00pm, where attendees participated in the tethered balloon rides. There is also a Desert Glow, featuring balloons inflated, tethered and illuminated to music.

After that, there will be a showcase of fireworks.

The event will wrap-up on Sunday back at West Wetland Parks, with more tethered balloon rides. Gates for the third and final day of Balloon Fest will open at 6:00am.

