Skip to Content
Local News

Day two of 33rd Annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Fest

KYMA
By , ,
today at 2:49 PM
Published 3:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saturday marked day two of the 33rd Annual Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival.

The event, hosted by Caballeros de Yuma, started at 6:00am in West Wetlands Park, where there was music, a flag ceremony, and a balloon launch.

Over at Desert Sun Stadium, the fun continued at 3:00pm, where attendees participated in the tethered balloon rides. There is also a Desert Glow, featuring balloons inflated, tethered and illuminated to music.

After that, there will be a showcase of fireworks.

The event will wrap-up on Sunday back at West Wetland Parks, with more tethered balloon rides. Gates for the third and final day of Balloon Fest will open at 6:00am.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content