City of Somerton host its annual Corn Fest

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton is hosting the 2023 Corn Festival, which started Saturday at noon.

Taking over Main Street, the festival had food, live music, and fun activities, like watching a wrestling match.

Mi Vida Car Club is also participating in the festival, showcasing an array of cars from across the state of Arizona. For one club member, Robert Sanchez, he shares why the festival is important for the City of Somerton.

"It means a lot. Obviously, it draws vendors. It draws people to have these little, small businesses thrive. It makes the community grow. There's some people that come and visit, and they end up becoming part of the community...It makes the community grow."

But for the club's treasurer, George Raygoza, this event is very personal as he is honoring the memory of a loved one.

"I'm celebrating my daughter's [and grandson's mother's] death. That's why we're not in uniform...What I want to say is that I want to dedicate this show...our car club and their car show...all to my daughter. If she was here, she would be part of it, helping out the whole club like she does every single year for the last 14 years."

The festival will go until midnight.