American Legion and VFWs of Yuma hold 4th Avenue Veterans Day Parade

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Military Veterans across Yuma participated in the Veterans Day Parade Saturday morning.

This was to honor those who had or are currently serving their country.

The parade, which started at 9:00am until 11:00pm on 4th Avenue, was held by the American Legion and the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts across Yuma.

Local military organizations, like Yuma Proving Ground and Young Marines, participated in the parade. Mayor Doug Nicholls also participated in the parade.

The parade route started just south of 4th Avenue and 16th Street, and ended at the American Legion Post 19 on Virginia Drive and 26th Street, where there was a remembrance ceremony.

