Yuma County Art Alliance hosts art walk

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Art Alliance hosted the North End Art Walk Friday night.

The walk took place on Main Street and allowed artists to set up booths where they can showcase their work.

Yuma locals were able to observe and even purchase the art as well, giving these artists an opportunity to present their art to the community.

“It’s good to inspire others also to create artwork so I think events like this not only help the artist but the community to get more involved and creative,” said local artist Tania Bolin.

The admission was free and last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.