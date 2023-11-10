Paradise Casino completes renovation, will host events in the near future

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paradise Casino has officially completed their multi-year renovation project.

The renovation includes new lights outside of the main entrance to the casino, along with a new cafe, a Starbucks, and a repurposed Sharky's Lounge where guests can watch all the latest sporting events and bet at a few kiosks in there as well.

“We enjoy people to come on out take a look at the new property and see what they like... Paradise is going to be kind of hopefully the place to be on weekends and you know fight nights and sporting events,” said Paradise and Quechuan Casino Chief Operating Officer Paul Feltman.

Paradise will be hosting events where you can see the renovations in person in the near future, like Novemeber 19’s low rider car show.