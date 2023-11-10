Skip to Content
Local News

Paradise Casino completes renovation, will host events in the near future

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 9:17 PM
Published 9:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paradise Casino has officially completed their multi-year renovation project.

The renovation includes new lights outside of the main entrance to the casino, along with a new cafe, a Starbucks, and a repurposed Sharky's Lounge where guests can watch all the latest sporting events and bet at a few kiosks in there as well.

“We enjoy people to come on out take a look at the new property and see what they like... Paradise is going to be kind of hopefully the place to be on weekends and you know fight nights and sporting events,” said Paradise and Quechuan Casino Chief Operating Officer Paul Feltman.

Paradise will be hosting events where you can see the renovations in person in the near future, like Novemeber 19’s low rider car show.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content