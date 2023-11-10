Indigenous Student Association Club to host Native American Heritage Month event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Indigenous Student Association Club at Arizona Western College (AWC) will host a cultural event in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

In a press release, the event, taking place Monday, November 20, is to allow those who attend to share traditional Native American song and dance, as well as artists demonstrating bead and ceramic art traditions.

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

AWC says the guests will include residents of the Quechan and Cocopah Indian Tribes, and the event will discuss language and land reservation efforts.

"This event celebrates the culture and history of the Quechan and Cocopah Tribes. We hope these activities will help educate the community about the contribution of Native people," said Arturo Magaña, AWC Academic and Career Advisor.

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

AWC says the event will start from 11:00am to 2:00pm in the North Wing of Schoening Conference Center, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.