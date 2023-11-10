Humane Society of Yuma to host adoption event this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is hosting an adoption event at the Petsmart parking lot this weekend.

In a press release, HSOY will also introduce a dog named Scooby who has been at the shelter for 267 days. This is in the hopes that Scooby will be adopted after they say he was overlooked due to his large size and "less than desirable kennel behavior."

However, according to HSOY, Scooby has received obedience training from The Southern Dog - In Home Obedience Training, which manager Trina Steele shared:

"Scooby has shown tremendous improvement and is ready to go into a home to show off his new skills. He has also learned important social behavior when it comes to other animals. He is tolerating other dogs walking by and in social settings. This is a big improvement, and we feel like it’s one more positive for Scooby. But, it’s important to note that he still prefers human companions over other dogs."

Investing in the future

HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas also expressed:

"His training is behind him and now it’s important to get him into a new home, not back to the kennel where he could revert back to previous behaviors...We are grateful to Southern Dog and Scooby’s supporters for giving him this opportunity. We know that there are always going to be hard-to-place dogs, but we’re all invested in his future. We’re excited that he has a chance to show off his new skills at an adoption event this Saturday at Petsmart."

The adoption event will be on Saturday, November 11, from 10:00am to 2:00pm outside and from 10:00am to 6:00pm inside.

To learn more about the event and Scooby's journey, read the press release below