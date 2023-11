YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A memorial service honoring Simon Labrecque was held at the VFW Post 8242 on Saturday.

Labrecque served in the Vietnam War and was a Bronze Star recipient and a Two Time Purple Heart recipient.

Labrecque was born in Quebec, Canada, and moved to the United States to join the U.S. Army. He eventually moved to Yuma where he was a member and former Commander of the local VFW Post 8242.

He was 76 years old.