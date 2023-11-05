Fort Yuma Rotary hosts Penitentiary Pint Fest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fort Yuma Rotary hosted the 21 & Over Penitentiary Pint Fest Saturday night.

The event, which took place at the Yuma Territorial Prison from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, was to bring several different breweries across Desert Southwest.

According to Visit Yuma, attendees bought tickets that allows them to taste over 20 different beers, or if they like one particular, they can have the beer 20 times.

The President of Fort Yuma Rotary, Kevin Smith, shares why Pint Fest is important for the Yuma community:

"One, it gives them something to do, and it's different. You don't really see an event like this in Yuma, especially [at the Yuma Territorial Prison]. The venue is phenomenal. I mean, wait till the sun goes down, and you'll see the sights...It'll be setting on the water, so it's kind of neat."

Big Boss Band performed at the event, and food vendors like Papa Murphy's were also there. The price of admission was between $20.00 to $100.00, and all the proceeds went to Fort Yuma Rotary.