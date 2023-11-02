AWC partners with Sonora and Arizona universities

Signing ceremony was held on Tuesday, October 24

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was held to commemorate the partnership between Arizona Western College (AWC), Sonora State University, and Arizona Universities.

Arizona Western College, Sonora State University, and local Arizona Board of Regent University partners from the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, and Arizona State University have partnered together in a shared gathering with 4FrontED, Elevate Southwest, and community leaders.

These institutions are creating and deepening friendship ties and improving the level of cooperation and comprehension that unite these participants, said AWC.

With the signing, it recognizes the mutual interests and opportunities for education, workforce development, science and technology, agriculture, agricultural technology, and binational business programs.

AWC said it also provides the basis for these institutions to offer and develop activities that focus on cooperation and joint programs in these areas.

The signing established a legal framework as a point of reference for participation in cooperative and joint programs for the betterment of communities in the region, said AWC.

“Arizona Western College is proud to host this ceremonial signing and continue to expand the educational resources to the regional community,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “This partnership is a testament to the Mission Statement of ‘transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities’ and accentuates the power of partnerships between education institutions and agencies. AWC is proud to continue to host all three state universities at the Yuma campus to serve the attainment goals our students and community expect.”