YCSO notified community of Level 2 sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has released a notification about a Level 2 sex offender in the area.

In the notification, YCSO says 36-year-old Curtis Clayton advised them that he's residing in the 9000 block of East Pinto Street in Yuma. YCSO described Clayton as six-feet tall, 270 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

According to YCSO, Clayton pled guilty on January 9, 2013, in the Yuma County Superior Court, to one count of Attempted Molestation of a Child, and was sentenced to almost nine months in the Yuma County Adult Detention Center. Clayton was also placed on lifetime probabtion, and the victim was a young girl that knew him.

YCSO said Clayton's probation was revoked on May 14, 2014 and was ordered to serve 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Furthermore, Clayton is considered a Level 2 offender, with an intermediate risk to reoffend, according to YCSO.

YCSO says the notification isn't meant to increase fear as they believe that an informed community is a safer community.