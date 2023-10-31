Historic Downtown Yuma ghost tour offers haunting experience

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens will be hosting a ghost tour in Yuma.

The tour is set to last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and goes through Madison and Main Street.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about some of the history of Yuma, while also learning and even seeing some ghostly activities.

“Our main goal is for people to have fun and learn something at least whether it be about a ghost story you didn’t know about or even just a little bit about downtown Yuma because like I said we really like to stress the history part,” said Jenny Pennington, Museum Manager.

The tour is officially sold out for tonight, but there will be more tours in the future.

For more information on the tour, click HERE.

We’ll have an update tonight at 10 about the tour and what you can expect.