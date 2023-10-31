Skip to Content
Local News

Historic Downtown Yuma ghost tour offers haunting experience

KYMA
By
today at 5:03 PM
Published 5:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens will be hosting a ghost tour in Yuma.

The tour is set to last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and goes through Madison and Main Street.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about some of the history of Yuma, while also learning and even seeing some ghostly activities.

“Our main goal is for people to have fun and learn something at least whether it be about a ghost story you didn’t know about or even just a little bit about downtown Yuma because like I said we really like to stress the history part,” said Jenny Pennington, Museum Manager.

The tour is officially sold out for tonight, but there will be more tours in the future.

For more information on the tour, click HERE.

We’ll have an update tonight at 10 about the tour and what you can expect.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content