City of Calexico hosts grand opening of Fire Station No. 1

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico along with the Calexico Firefighters welcomed everyone in the community to their ribbon-cutting ceremony for people to come and take a look inside Fire Station Number One.

“It’s symbolic moving into the future and progressive and increasing our level of service so it’s a great step forward for us who work in the department the citizens of Calexico all those who played a hand in the construction and the planning it's a good day to kinda see this come to flourish,” said Fire Cheif Eduardo Ainza.

It has taken the city quite some time for the grand opening ceremony that the station deserved.

“Definitely has been a challenge it definitely has not been the best example of historic project management but in this past year city council specifically with the help of city manager Warren were able to identify 2.4 million dollars from a combination of ARPA funds and unused redevelopment agency funds to bring this project through the finish line,” said Mayor Raul Ureña.

Families came to visit the station along with some kids who were inspired by their city heroes as they came dressed up in their best firemen suits while getting to meet with the firemen themselves.

They also got the chance to go inside the fire engine.

The City of Calexico and the Calexico Fire Department would like to thank everyone who came to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for support.