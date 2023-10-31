American Red Cross to hold free smoke alarm installation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross - Yuma office, along with Rural Metro Fire will be installing free smoke alarms.

In a press release, the event will take place at MorningStar RV Park, located at 7829 W. Alicia Avenue, from 10:00am to noon on Friday.

The Red Cross says the need for smoke alarms and safety training was noted after a home fire recently occurred in the complex.

Yuma & La Paz County Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Jillian Attaway says, “Our free Smoke alarms are especially essential for vulnerable individuals and families because they offer an effective means of preventing fire-related tragedies, safeguarding lives, and protecting lives. The Sound The Alarm. Save a Life program provides as many free smoke alarms as are needed in each residence along with family fire safety information, including preparing individual escape plans and local emergency information.”

