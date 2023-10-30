YRMC Cancer Center seeking artists for their “Art Heals” exhibit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) Cancer Center is presenting a new art exhibit entitled "Art Heals."

In a press release, the exhibit is to transform the center "into a haven of hope, serenity, and resilience through the power of art," and is inviting artists within the Yuma community to participate as YRMC "calls for submissions that will adorn its walls with beauty and uplift the spirits" of their patients and their families.

"Throughout my journey as a cancer survivor, painting became my therapy,” said Lora Dana, who leads the art selection committee. "Knowing that my finished pieces are helping brighten another person’s day is beyond special."

YRMC says they're currently accepting submissions from creators of all wall art media types, and the art submissions must reflect themes of serenity, hope, healing and joy.

Once the submissions are selected by a committee, which includes cancer survivors and patients, the artwork will be showcased for a period from 90 days to one year. Submissions will be accepted through January 15, 2024.

To submit your work, click here. To learn more about the exhibit, read the press release below.