Yuma community participates in 15th Annual Cut for the Cause Cut-A-Thon

today at 2:33 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local insurance agency hosted the 15th Annual Cut for the Cause Cut-A-Thon Sunday morning.

The event, which took place at Fluid Energies from 9:00am to 1:00pm, was hosted by Sheltra Insurance.

This event is to give the Yuma community an opportunity to donate your hair for wigs for cancer patients.

"I think it just helps to bring the community together. It's a small way of us being able to to participate with giving back in a physical way for those that need to have a wig made for them...It gives them just a little extra boost of self-esteem in a very trying, difficult time in their life. It's really something small that we can do, and I think it helps to bring everybody together to be able to participate," said Jessie Sheltra, owner of Sheltra Insurance.

For those who had long hair, eight inches or more, they received a free haircut, but there was a $20.00 donation for those who wanted a regular haircut.

According to Sheltra, they hope to revamp "Cut for the Cause" as a year-long event. To learn more about revamp, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

