Ring camera captures woman allegedly stealing baby formula

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Video from a doorbell camera, shared with News 11, shows a woman stealing $200 worth of baby formula, according to Ana Leyva.

Leyva says she ordered a box of baby formula from Europe that would help with her six-month-old daughter’s digestive problems.

On October 9, Ring camera footage shows the package being delivered by a FedEx employee to Leyva’s parent's home near Fifth Street and Vaughn Avenue.

Leyva says the package was stolen later that day.

Leyva uploaded the doorbell video to Facebook in hopes of someone identifying the woman.

Days later, Leyva says that a neighbor returned the baby formula after they found the package thrown in their yard.