Skip to Content
Local News

Ring camera captures woman allegedly stealing baby formula

Ana Leyva
By ,
today at 12:22 PM
Published 12:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Video from a doorbell camera, shared with News 11, shows a woman stealing $200 worth of baby formula, according to Ana Leyva.

Leyva says she ordered a box of baby formula from Europe that would help with her six-month-old daughter’s digestive problems.

On October 9, Ring camera footage shows the package being delivered by a FedEx employee to Leyva’s parent's home near Fifth Street and Vaughn Avenue.

Leyva says the package was stolen later that day.

Leyva uploaded the doorbell video to Facebook in hopes of someone identifying the woman.

Days later, Leyva says that a neighbor returned the baby formula after they found the package thrown in their yard.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content