Yuma Sector and federal agencies welcome home injured Border Patrol agent

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Sector Border Patrol, as well as Air and Marine agencies, welcomed home a Border Patrol agent who was critically injured from the Interstate 8 checkpoint accident.

Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector

In an Instagram post, the agent was welcomed back on Friday, almost one week after a vehicle hit the checkpoint.

Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector

According to the United States Border Patrol (USBP), they expressed their graditute for the Yuma community's support and asked to continue praying for their agents and their families.

Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector

A second Border Patrol agent, injured in Saturday's accident, is still hospitalized and is in critical condition, according to USBP.