City of Brawley hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating completion of three streets

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley held a ribbon ceremony which took place on Friday to celebrate the completion of Legion, Western, and Wildcat Road.

The roads have been under construction for over a decade and now the roads are finally open.

A housing project for Latigo Ranch that has been on hold for years in the area was the cause of why the roads have been closed for so long.

“What it was, was early on, the housing development crashed from over a decade ago. It stalled growth, it stalled developments, so these properties out here sat, you know. Not vacant, but they were sitting undeveloped for a long time. So now that we’ve got some new developer interested in building houses, they’ve been able to make the project happen. So that's the reason why there's been such a delay,” said Mayor George Nava.

Now with the roads open, it will become more easier and accessible for residents to go home, and access the Walmart shopping center and Highway 98.

“It was a challenge, having to go to this site… around the streets here to come to the hospital or go to Walmart. It was a challenge not having no roads here,” said a resident at Latigo Ranch.

The roads are now open.