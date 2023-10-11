Skip to Content
Water conservation reservoir named after Imperial Irrigation District member

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) dedicated and named a new water conservation and operational reservoir to Lloyd Allen.

The Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Reservoir is located east of Calipatria and will conserve 400 acre-feet of water annually and provide water operational flexibility to local growers.

Lloyd Allen is an IID five-term board member and a Calipatria and Imperial Valley resident.

Allen is also a businessman, farmer, and community leader.

He is the tireless champion of Imperial Valley’s water rights, Chairman of the Colorado River Board of California, and key representative for IID in shaping numerous agreements affecting the use of water throughout Southern California and the Southwest.

