Potential government shutdown effects for Yuma residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The possibility of a government shutdown is in the horizon as lawmakers have yet to make a decision on a couple of bills that fund the government's operation. Saturday, September 30 is the last day.

Elizabeth Ricci, Immigration Legal Expert and partner at Rambana and Ricci, mentions how this government shutdown could have an effect on the border.

Since Border Patrol Agents are essential workers they would still be required to work. But applications process would be affected like L-1, TN and eSafe waiver applications.

Tony Reyes, Yuma County's Supervisor for District 4, shared with us that each time the government shuts down, it differs from time to time but this time we may see a longer shutdown.

Valeria Rodriguez

