Arizona production group hosts dance party for local teens

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - So.AZ Productions LLC, a Phoenix-based production group, hosted an event on Saturday night for local teens between the ages of 13 and 17.

The event, called "Teens Dance Nite", started at 8:00pm at the Yuma Civic Center and ended at 11:00pm.

"I know firsthand that it's something that we definitely need in this town because there are so many things that the kids could be doing, especially getting in trouble. We just want to keep them out of the streets and give them something cool to do," said Adam Orta, the owner of SoAZ Productions.

The event featured food, drinks, and music from DJ Beto.