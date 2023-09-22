The Children’s Musuem of Yuma County announces new executive director

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Children's Museum of Yuma County has announced Sabra Lemmon as their new executive director.

In a press release, Lemmon, a Yuma native, served in the role in the past, and the Museum says Lemmon is a longtime "friend and supporter of the Museum who brings a wealth of experience and expertise."

Prior to working at the museum, Lemmon owned a childcare center, taught courses at Northern Arizona University and worked as a reading specialist for the public school system, according to the Museum.

"Yuma is known for uniting and making big things happen. I'd like to see Yuma's own children's museum be one of those big things; our kids deserve it," Lemmon says.

"We are excited to welcome Sabra back to the CMYC family," said Greg LaVann, President of the Children’s Museum of Yuma County’s Board of Directors. "She cares deeply about the mission and vision of the museum and will undoubtedly contribute to the museum’s continued growth and success."